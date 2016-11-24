£700k given for problem gamblers

Almost £700,000 has been contributed towards problem gambling research and support by island-based gambling licence-holders.

But Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly told the House of Keys that ‘the number of problem gamblers is actually going down’.

He was quizzed by Douglas North MHK David Ashford over the support and funding for problem gambling over the last three years.

Mr Skelly replied that the Gambling Supervision Commission expects its licence holders to exercise corporate social responsibility which includes supporting efforts to research, prevent and treat problem gambling.

Their annual financial contributions are co-ordinated by the Commission and passed on to on-island and off-island agencies. Since the initiative commenced, industry has passed almost £700,000 to the Commission for onward distribution, he said.

In 2013 £55,943 was given to the Department of Health and Social Care and £50,000 was given to the UK-based Responsible Gambling Trust.

In 2014, the UK changed its gambling law and island licensees operating online gambling in the UK fell under the UK Gambling Commission’s rules in the area of problem gambling. From that point, the Commission remitted all the funds collected to the DHSC, totalling £126,471 that year and £146,521 the following year.

Licensees also give to charity in a private capacity but the extent of any support given is not recorded by the Commission.