£80,000 spent on pilot refurbishment project

A pilot scheme costing £80,000 has been carried out on two properties at Cronk Elfin, Ramsey.

It took place to test the approach that will be taken if a proposed refurbishment of all 52 homes on the local authority-owned estate goes ahead.

The improvements included external re-rendering, new roof covering, porch coverings and new bathrooms with associated pipe work.

The cost of the test scheme was met from the housing reserve fund, but the board would be required to obtain Department of Infrastructure support for the full scheme, which would be funded from the local authorities’ capital programme.

Ramsey commissioners’ housing and property manager Mark Close said the pilot scheme had been successful and completed within budget.

The tenants remained within the properties while work was being carried out and both had expressed their satisfaction with the work.

This prompted member Wilf Young to comment: ‘I’d be delighted too!’

He calculated that the scheme as a whole would cost £2m – and he would be voting against it.

‘Knock it on the head now!’ he urged.

l A reception will be held in the new year to help nurture good relations with business owners in the town.

Proposing the idea, deputy town clerk Steven Bevan said it would allow for board members and proprietors to discuss items of mutual interest in an informal environment.