A call for sea kayakers to take part in championships

Isle of Man kayakers are hoping to put together a team to participate in next year’s World Surf Kayak Championships being held in Northern Ireland.

Any island kayaker with the suitable skill and experience level is being asked to get in touch if they would like to be involved in the event in Portrush in October 2017.

Steve Watt, retired St Ninian’s physics teacher, experienced surf kayaker and coach at the Manx Paddlesports Club said: ‘There is a fantastic surf kayak scene on the Isle of Man with paddlers from all backgrounds coming together to enjoy the waves.

‘We hope sending a team to this competition will provide a spring-board for increased participation in both surf kayaking and other paddlesport disciplines on the island.

‘While the rest of the organising committee and I would dearly love to compete for the island, selection will be based on merit and commitment.’

Previous championships, organised by the World Surf Kayak Association, have been held in Portugal and Australia, so locals hope to make the most of having the event so close by.

Sea kayak coach George Shaw will run a fitness and technical training programmme with the team.

Anyone wanting to be considered should contact Gerry Quinn (iomsurfkayak@gmail.com) by January 10 for details.

The team expects to be entirely self-funded by members, so any support from companies or individuals is welcomed. Formal requests for sponsorship will be sent early 2017 but expressions of interest in support for the team should also be made to iomsurfkayak@gmail.com.