‘A Hint of Horror Ball’ for Manx Cancer Help

Manx Cancer Help is holding ‘A Hint of Horror Ball’ on Saturday, October 29, at King William’s College in Castletown.

The event will run from 6.30pm until 12.30am and start in the college’s King’s Court Theatre where a haunting production is promised.

This will be followed by a specially designed bewitching menu in the Barrovian Hall with entertainment.

The ball is limited to 15 tables and tickets are priced at £900 per table of 10 people. There is a dress code of black tie, with a hint of horror.

Raffle and auction prizes are welcomed. To reserve a table or for enquiries email gareth@manxcancerhelp.org