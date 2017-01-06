A lesson in bell ringing

The Methodist Ladies Luncheon Club held their Christmas meeting at the Mount Murray Golf Club on December 14 and were entertained by the Laxey Handbell Ringers.

They learned of the history of bell ringing from their leader, The Reverend Jo Dudley, Vicar of Christ Church Laxey. Groups of British bell ringers date back nearly 300 years from the Whitechapel Handbell Ringers of 1740.

The club claims that handbell ringing skills have ‘spread peace and happiness’ when groups have been invited to entertain organisations and folk in residential homes.

Members were invited to sing Christmas carols and were supplied with books of words to help out.

Pat Godby gave the vote of thanks.

The next meeting is on January 18. Mr J H Hellowell will speak on The Falkland Islands.