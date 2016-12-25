A Mollag Ghennal for you all

The annual traditional celebration of Manx trad music and culture will take place on Wednesday.

Mollag Ghennal is a highly anticipated event in the cultural calendar, and one of the most popular in the ‘foolish fortnight’, the name given to the two weeks around Christmas and new year.

Often the night sees some of the finest trad musicians come together for solo performances and unique one-off collaborations, as they get into the spirit of the event. Latterly, though, it has become almost a celebration of some of the internationally recognised talent that has emerged from the island’s trad scene, when some of the musicians return home for Christmas.

The concert is organised by Greg Joughin and the Mollag Band, who always take a leading role in the music on offer. This year will see something pretty unique from the Mollags, when they showcase a set of gaelic re-workings of some popular favourites.

‘We’re playing new stuff from our latest project, which we’ve called the “Manx Pop Project”, said Greg. ‘They are basically pop songs from down the years, from as early as 1940. We’ll be doing songs by the Andrews Sisters, The Temptations, KC and the Sunshine band and “Happy”, the song by Pharrell Williams.

‘The difference is that they will all be Manx versions, arranged by us and translated into Manx by Bob Carswell and Chris Sheard. It’s great fun. The girls (singers and musicians Sarah Hewson, Julie Matthews and Hillary Gale) have even got some dances to go along with it.’

Elsewhere on the bill, there is the usual mix of excellent musicianship and wonderful entertainment that you can expect from the Mollag Ghennal night.

Gaelic choir Caarjyn Cooidjagh will sing, and there will be a set from Isla Callister-Wafer, who is currently studying music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She will be accompanied by Daniel Quayle on keyboards.

‘Something that is a bit special is that we will have a coming together of Jamie Smith, David Kilgallon and Malcolm Stitt,’ said Greg. ‘That is a one off and I can imagine that will be highly entertaining. Possibly Paul Rogers will be joining them as well, but I can’t be sure of that. That would be good though. There is a lot of talent there to heard.

‘Then there will be a couple of new bands,’ he continued. ‘We will have Scran playing with us, which will be good. They were formally known as the Bree supergroup. They are all young players, and the have recently done well at the “Next Big Thing” show. They are doing really well in that. They’ll be running on a bit of a high, so it will be good to have them along.’

If all that isn’t enough, there will be a debut performance of a new group called ‘Clasht Vooar’, which translated means ‘Big Groove’. This will be a real experimental meeting of minds which will see Dave McLean (bass), Anglin Buttimore (keyboards) and Danny Kneale (drums) join up with trad musicians Breesha Maddrell and Aalin Clague to produce blues-jazz fusion versions of Manx folk tunes.

The night will kick off at 7pm, Wednesday, December 28, at the Peel Masonic Club, and tickets have, unfortunately for some, already sold out. Those lucky enough to be going are guaranteed a great way to see out the year.