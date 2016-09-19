A new base for northern Men in Sheds group

The work on a building project to provide a new base for the Northern Men In Sheds group has begun.

The building will be opened next year and become the home for Northern Men In Sheds, which is a social group providing men aged 55 and over with an opportunity to meet and use a workshop for creative projects involving metalwork, carpentry, and other skills.

The group was set up in 2014 and is currently based in Ramsey Cottage Hospital and run by Isle of Man Live At Home Schemes, which is a local branch of the UK-based MHA charity.

Frank Pattison, a trustee of Isle of Man Live at Home Schemes, said: ‘We must express our gratitude to MHA for supporting the project – and to the Department of Health and Social Care for providing a site which is the perfect location for the new building.’

The Men in Sheds concept began in Australia in the 1990s as a way of addressing the issue of retired men suffering loneliness.

The idea spread to the UK where there are now more than 200 ‘Sheds’, and more recently to the Isle of Man.

Each ‘Shed’ is a standalone group in the sense that it represents the local community and meets the specific needs of its own members.

Frank Pattison added: ‘Social isolation and loneliness amongst older people is a real and growing problem, and there is evidence that this can have a serious impact on the health of those who find themselves in this position, with the consequent impact on health services.

‘We know from the evidence forthcoming from “Sheds” groups elsewhere that Men In Sheds has a very positive impact.

‘If we can proactively address these issues, and provide preventative measures, the impact on the individual can be substantial and the cost to the health services reduced.’

There are about 700 older people who are members of the five Isle of Man Live At Home schemes (including the Northern Men In Sheds group) which are run by a team of 12 MHA staff and around 500 volunteers.

