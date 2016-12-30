A new defibrillator for the town centre

Douglas Borough Council has joined forces with Manx charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation to provide an automatic external defibrillator (AED) at Shaw’s Brow car park.

The unit has been fixed to the car park’s external wall in Barrack Street at the junction with Church Street.

Earlier this year the two organisations partnered in the installation of a second AED in Noble’s Park. On each occasion the council provided the device and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation the outer casing.

Others are at the town hall, golf course, library, crematorium.