A taste of the Isle of Man in Indonesia

The triskelion ubiquitous around the island was spotted recently by a Douglas resident – as she was out shopping while on holiday in Indonesia.

Beccy Cooper from Douglas was on holiday with friends in Bali following her graduation from Newcastle University when she spotted the symbol displayed on cans of soft drinks.

Her father, Alan Cooper, said: ‘The drinks brand has craftily put the feet facing in the other direction, so no royalties are due to the Isle of Man government!’

The name triskelion comes from the Greek for three-legged, and the symbol can be seen in various cultures other than the Isle of Man, some dating back thousands of years. It is first seen in Maltese culture around 4,000 years BC and is also known as an ancient symbol for Sicily.