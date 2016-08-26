A treat at the museum for fans of racer Joey Dunlop

The summer of 1976 saw the UK in the grip of a drought with hose pipe bans and emptying reservoirs but for racing fans it was much more momentous as the year the legendary Joey Dunlop made his TT debut.

Now, marking the 40th anniversary of that first appearance, fans can visit the Jurby Motor Museum and marvel at one of the largest displays of Dunlop memorabilia to be found outside his home town of Ballymoney in Northern Ireland.

The display was organised on behalf of the Museum by former Manx Grand Prix racer and Joey Dunlop fan Chris Wedgewood.

‘I heard there was a big display at ExCeL in London so I jumped on a plane and went there. I managed to speak to Joey’s son Gary and asked if we could do the display in the museum here in the Isle of Man.

‘By the time I had arrived back in the island there was a phone message saying yes. I went across to Ireland with Darren Cunningham from the museum and the deal was signed over a pint or two of Guinness.’

Initially, the museum had to prepare not knowing exactly what would be coming over. A container arrived courtesy of Mezeron and the team at the museum had two days to get everything unloaded and set up in purpose built display cabinets. The result is a stunning display comprising not just trophies but numerous sets of racing leathers, helmets, bikes, personal items like tool boxes and kit bags, as well as photographs and contemporary newspaper articles.

Among the 480 trophies are the first he ever won at Mid Antrim in 1972, a few from Andreas Racing and the numerous TT replicas, including his last, from 2000. Joey’s casual attitude to the trophies - often just thrown in the attic of his garage, shows in one of the TT replicas - broken and welded together again minus its wheel.

There are also his OBE and MBE awards, of which he was extremely proud.

Among the quirkier items are a pair of gloves with one of the fingers taken off and sewn up to stop it flapping about after he lost a finger.

There’s a large number of bikes, from a Honda RS125 to the Honda RC30 and RC45, ridden at Talin in Estonia, the meeting at which he died in 2000 just a few weeks after that year’s TT.