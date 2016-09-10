A week of events to promote services for blind

The island’s third Vision Awareness Week starts on Monday.

The week, organised by Manx Blind Welfare Society, includes talks, open days and special events.

It begins with an open day at Corrin Court in Onchan, headquarters of the soociety. From 10am the public can meet staff and volunteers.

Monday also marks the start of an island tour for the RNIB Eye Pod.

The pod helps people understand the impact of sight loss on everyday activities for blind and partially sighted people by simulating four of the most common causes of visual impairment; glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic eye disease and age-related macular degeneration.

The Eye Pod will be at Corrin Court on Monday, Shoprite in Ramsey on Tuesday, University College Isle of Man on Wednesday, Shoprite in Port Erin on Thursday, Shoprite in Peel on Friday and Granville Street, Douglas, on Saturday.

Friday, September 16, is Bright for Sight Day.

Everyone is encouraged to help raise awareness of blindness and visual impairment by dressing in the brightest clothes they can find for the day.

Last year lots of people got involved, dressing in brightly coloured clothes, decorating offices and schools and baking brightly decorated cakes, with many also raising money to support the society’s work by collecting donations.

Corrin Court will be the venue for the Bright for Sight Day coffee morning, starting at 10.30am.

Entry is £1.50.

Vision Awareness Week 2016 concludes on Sunday, September 18, with Walk My Way, the island’s biggest blindfolded guided walk. Starting from the Jubilee Kiosk on Loch Promenade, Douglas, walkers will set out in pairs with one blindfolded and the other acting as guide.

Registration is from 2pm with the walk starting at 3pm. Walkers will head towards the Summerland site, but can walk as far as they feel comfortable before turning around and heading back.

Manx Blind Welfare Society chief executive Ian Cooil said: ‘The aim of Vision Awareness Week is to help people understand how blindness and visual impairment affects hundreds of people of all ages right across the Isle of Man.

‘It isn’t just about understanding the challenges faced by those who are blind or visually impaired, but about what can be achieved by blind people when barriers to learning, work and social environments are removed.’

To find out more about Vision Awareness Week 2016, visit www.mbws.org.im