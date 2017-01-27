Abattoir will still need government subsidy if commercial operator is found

Bringing in a commercial operator to run the Meat Plant could be a ‘step change’ in improving efficiency and supply, the Agriculture Minister told MHKs.

But Geoffrey Boot said a ‘degree’ of government subvention could still be required.

Farmers are being invited to a briefing next month following a review of the government-owned and subsidised abattoir at Tromode which has seen losses spiral.

One of the four options is to close the plant and have an on-island mobile slaughter facility for sheep and pigs only. But DEFA’s preferred option is for the Meat Plant to be put out to tender to find an alternative operator.

The moves comes as it emerged that there has been a big increase in the number of beasts being exported for slaughter with sheep exports more than doubling in 2016 from just 8,062 to more than 20,504 while cattle exports rose from 2,627 in 2015 to 4,635 last year.

In 2015, the Meat Plant made a loss of £1,220,441, reduced to £587,941 after payment of the government subsidy of £632,000. Figures for 2016 have not yet been disclosed.

The DEFA Minister told the House of Keys this week that a succession of Meat Plant chief executives had attempted to fix the problems at the plant and the plan to phase withdrawal of government subvention has not yet been possible.

He said his department was committed to the long-term future of the plant.

He said: ‘We are currently minded to seek tenders from potential commercial operators.

‘This reflects our expectation that a commercial operator, possibly still with a degree of subvention, could achieve a step change in operational efficiency and supply in management whilst improving the market focus, both on and off island.’

Daphne Caine (Garff) asked whether the Minister was prepared to consider paying Manx farmers equivalent prices to UK abattoirs in order to incentivise throughput at the Meat Plant.

But Mr Boot said that the price paid by the Meat Plant, on average, when you deduct travel costs and commissions from exporting, was ‘much on the mark’.

David Ashford (Douglas North) suggested that following the Brexit vote, the red meet derogation, scrapped in 2010, could be reintroduced. Mr Boot said there were ‘sensibilities’ around doing that because we don’t yet know what access we will have to the European market.

He said funding had been secured to ensure the Meat Plant has sufficient capital to operate for the next 12 months.

The briefing on the review of options for the Meat Plant takes place at Peel Golf Club on Thursday, February 9, at 7pm.