Abortion law needs updating

MHK Dr Alex Allinson is hoping to make good on an election pledge by drawing up proposals to modernise the island’s ‘medieval’ abortion law.

Dr Allinson will seek leave to introduce a private members’ bill at next week’s House of Keys sitting.

Although abortion is legal in the island, most women are forced to travel and pay privately for terminations in the UK.

In his election manifesto Dr Allinson described the current 1995 Abortion Act as ‘almost medieval’ in the way it treats victims of rape and said it has ‘no place in a modern society’.

Currently, terminations are only allowed up to 24 weeks where it is necessary to preserve the woman’s life, the foetus is unlikely to survive or is seriously handicapped, or within 12 weeks of conception if the pregnancy is caused by rape, incest or indecent assault.

Only a single figure number of terminations are carried out in the island each year under the 1995 Act.

Under Dr Allinson’s proposals, the 1995 Act would be changed to allow for terminations here in the island within 14 weeks of conception, and woman could have an abortion between 14 and 24 weeks if there are strong medical reasons.

Provision of counselling would enable decisions to be made earlier, reducing the number of more risky surgical interventions.

Dr Allinson’s plans have prompted a swift response from pro-life group HEAR which is calling on Tynwald members to reject what they say are ‘regressive and inhumane’ proposals.

But the Ramsey MHK said: ‘It is controversial but from my point of view there’s got to be a better way to serve the people of the island.

At the moment women are not well served – most have to pay to have it done in the UK.

‘We want to present the Isle of Man as forward thinking. But we have some very out of date laws, far more regressive than the UK. A lot of people don’t realise and are shocked when they find out. This is a positive social move. It’s a different debate to 1995. Abortion is legal but let’s make it accessible and bring the law up to date.’

Dr Allinson said there is a currently a two-tier system with those women who can afford to pay having far more choice.

A termination at a private clinic in the UK costs well over £1,000 just for the procedure.

The island’s current legislation requires that should a woman seek a termination on the grounds of the effect on her mental health, one of the two medical practitioners must be a psychiatric consultant.

It also has provisions relating to termination of pregnancy due to rape, incest or sexual assault which require the pregnant woman to produce an affidavit or other evidence taken under oath and for her to have made a complaint to the police as soon as was reasonable.

Dr Allinson said he would like some aspects of the 1995 Act retained – for instance an opt-out clause for healthcare professional who object to abortion on religious or moral grounds.

The Act also provides for counselling in the early stage of pregnancy to help women make their minds up about the best course of action. But that counselling provision has never really been implemented.