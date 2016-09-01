Abortion: Two rival campaigns target candidates before the general election

Two opposing campaigns are targeting Keys candidates in the run-up to the general election.

CALM, the Campaign for Abortion Law Modernisation, wants reform of the ‘outdated, divisive and discriminatory’ abortion law.

But a campaign called HEAR, Humanity and Equality in Abortion Reform, being launched this week, wants more restrictions.

While women in the island can in some circumstances get an abortion here, it is more difficult than in the UK and many go there instead.

CALM said it was concerned about the recent suspension of some surgical abortion procedures at Marie Stopes clinics in the UK.

After inspections of some Marie Stopes clinics by officials from the Care Quality Commission, all surgical abortions involving general anaesthetic or conscious sedation have been suspended. Terminations involving local anaesthetic or non-surgical terminations are not hit.

CALM spokesman Sam Morris said: ‘The majority of women in the Isle of Man seeking an abortion have surgical abortions – 84 per cent of them, against just 50 per cent in the UK.

‘There are a number of reasons for this, but the law as it stands here means that women have to find the money to travel and stay across, and because clinics need to be sure that the procedure is complete before allowing women to travel back to the island, a surgical termination is usually advised.

‘To put it bluntly, a surgical abortion under general anaesthetic – which has its own risks - has fewer immediate side effects than taking tablets, which can cause a women to suffer excruciating pain and bleeding in the airport, on the plane, or on the boat.’

During the run-up to the general election in September, CALM is continuing to bring what it calls ‘the outdated, divisive and discriminatory’ Termination of Pregnancy (Medical Defences) Act 1995 to the attention of Keys candidates in the hope that it will be debated and revised by the next government.

‘It isn’t right that women in the Isle of Man have to make decisions about their bodies based on available funds, rather than what is best medical practice,’ said Ms Morris.

‘Last year 105 women giving Isle of Man addresses paid for terminations which, in England, Scotland and Wales, are available on the National Health. These women had to find the money from their own purses, borrow from family or friends or even arrange bank loans. We want this to stop.’

Ms Morris said there could be another alternative.

‘Currently women wanting an abortion, but who don’t fit into the very narrow parameters of the 1995 Act, can either pay to go across or buy safe, but illegal, pills off the internet,’ she said.

‘If a woman does the latter, and the pills are intercepted by the Post Office, she could be prosecuted and face up to two years in prison.

‘If, however, an enlightened new government was to investigate the possibility of local GPs and a dedicated clinic service prescribing the pills legally, a women could avoid travelling to have an incomplete medical abortion across, avoid the financial outlay and be looked after in her own home.’

She added: ‘I can’t second-guess the future House of Keys but there is no doubt that the recent Marie Stopes’ decision has made it more difficult for local women.

‘I urge voters to ask what their local candidates’ views are, and keep the Campaign for Abortion Law Modernisation in the spotlight. The island’s women deserve a real choice.’

HEAR, which describes itself as ‘a coalition founded on feminist, humanist, and liberal principles, and aims to secure the best for women and their children in the womb’, will be launched at a meeting tonight (Thursday) at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas.

Two speakers will contribute, Lord Alton of Liverpool, who tried to restrict abortion when he was a Liberal MP, and Peter D Williams, executive officer of the Right To Life anti-abortion group.

HEAR says that at present Manx law requires an evidence basis for abortions after sexual crime, and that a psychiatric consultant be the independent doctor in certifying those on the grounds of mental health.

A statement reads: ‘Almost as much as an abortion law can, it combines rigour with a degree of care and compassion.’ But it adds: ‘Despite these elements our law nonetheless compromises the basic right to life of unborn children.

‘Adding to this injustice, like Britain we allow abortion for disability, an example of informal eugenics and further unjust discrimination.

‘This undermines and distracts from the right response: providing pre- and post-natal care that removes the perceived necessity to end the life of baby with disability. We should abolish this relic of a less caring era, and provide the help to parents that they need to take care of their child.’

HEAR spokesperson Hannah Platt said: ‘We should lead the way in affirming the equal dignity of all human beings – female and male, unborn and born, and regardless of ability. A key area in which we can do so is in the area of abortion.

‘Through our campaign, we will welcome truly calm and charitable dialogue. We aim to make sure that other islanders – and especially candidates for the House of Keys in the upcoming election – get to listen to both sides of the abortion debate, and receive the full story about the value of our native laws, the situation in Britain, and the truly compassionate agenda for needed reform.

‘We call on everyone to join us in working to make sure that our island home remains a bastion and beacon of humanity and equality for all members of the Manx, and indeed human, family.’

Hear also wants more to ‘update’ conscience protections for medics, and the improvement of pregnancy support and provision of psychiatric consultancy.

Speaking to The Guardian earlier this year Ramsey GP and Keys candidate Alex Allinson said the Manx law was ‘practically unworkable’.

‘This isn’t really an ethical argument,’ he said.

‘Terminations on the Isle of Man are legal, they’re just really difficult to get. The government seems to be quite happy for women to pay to go across and have [terminations], but isn’t prepared to provide that same service here.’

