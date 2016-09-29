Abseil down the TT Grandstand tower for charity

Adventurers with a head for heights are invited to abseil down the TT Grandstand tower.

Saturday’s event is organised by the island branch of the MS Society as it marks the branch’s 40th anniversary.

Chairman Derek Patience said: ‘A number of people who did the previous abseils, like myself, have MS and it’s great we’re able to participate. Getting to the top is much more challenging than abseiling down!’ It’s open to anyone over 16. To register (£40) email derekpatience@hotmail.com or contact 480755.