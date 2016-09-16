Abseil down TT tower to raise MS funds

A rare chance to abseil down the iconic TT tower at the Grandstand is on offer next month.

The Isle of Man branch of the MS Society is organising the event to raise funds and mark the branch’s 40th anniversary.

They were inspired by previous abseils of the tower, said branch chairman Derek Patience. ‘We had a fantastic response to the abseils in 2013 and 2014 and it seemed fitting that we would do another abseil to help celebrate the branch’s 40th anniversary.

‘For 40 years the branch has been assisting those with MS in the island, as well as their families and carers. and it’s only through generous donations and fundraising events like this, that we’re able to continue to provide support.

‘A number of people who did the previous abseils, like myself, have MS and it’s great that we’re able to participate in something like this. Getting up to the top of the Tower is much more challenging than abseiling down!

The event on Saturday, October 1, is open to all. Registration is £40. Email derekpatience@hotmail.com or phone or text 480755. Sponsors can send a cheque to Derek Patience, 3 Cronk Drean, Douglas, IM2 6AY or donate via the abseil’s Just Giving page justgiving.com/fundraising/Derek-Patience