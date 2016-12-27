Accidental death verdict on visiting motorcycle dealer

An inquest into the death of motorcycle dealer Frank Robinson has recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Mr Robinson, who was 67, died on Friday, June 3, after his Triumph motorcycle was involved in an accident with a Suzuki carrying two visitors from Liverpool.

The accident, at around 4.50pm happened between Tynwald Hill and Ballaleece Bridge on the A1 Douglas to Peel road, as Mr Robinson was heading towards Douglas.

Recording his verdict, coroner John Needham offered condolences and said Mr Robinson, who was a director of 5-Ways Motorcycle Centre in Hull, died principally from chest injuries.

A statement from Mr Robinson’s family said he established his dealership along with his wife Lesley in 1980 and had attended the TT for over 50 years, since he was 16.

The statement continued: ‘He truly loved the island and it became a place very close to his heart. His family are devastated at losing him so suddenly and unexpectedly, and would sincerely like to thank all members of the public that kindly stopped to help and provide first aid, also to all the medical staff and emergency services that attended the scene.’

Police, firemen, ambulance and air ambulance all attended the scene of the crash. The road was closed for several hours and police thanked members of the public who helped out and offered first aid at the scene.