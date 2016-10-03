Acting AG investigates uncounted votes

The Acting Attorney General is investigating how hundreds of votes went uncounted on election night in Ayre and Michael.

And he could report back within the next day or two.

Iomtoday revealed last week that some 206 votes failed to be counted in Ayre and Michael. The missing votes do not affect the overall election result.

The discrepancy was discovered the next day after unsuccessful candidate Louise Whitelegg asked returning officer Simon Cain to double check the figures.

Of the 103 uncounted ballot papers all had a vote for winning candidate, and now chief minister nominee, Alfred Cannan – giving him 103 extra votes.

There was one extra vote for second-placed Tim Baker, 27 for Carlos Philips and 75 for Louise Whitelegg.

A Cabinet Office spokesman confirmed: ‘The Acting Attorney General is investigating the matter and he should have a report in the next day or two.’

Ms Whitelegg said the issue has highlighted areas of process and legislation that need to be addressed.

Under the current election law, you can’t change a declaration after it is made. This could have been a real problem if the 206 uncounted votes had altered the result.

Ayre and Michael was the third constituency to declare, at just before 10.30pm on election night.

In Garff, there was drama when it was discovered that two ballot boxes, apparently unopened, were spotted after the preliminary result had been reached.