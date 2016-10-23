Adjustable desks will be great asset at Manx Disabled Workshop

A member of the team at the Manx Disabled Workshop will have a more comfortable working environment in the future thanks to a local e-gaming company.

Danni Parpala, who has cerebral palsy and uses an electric wheelchair works in the workshop office. So far, she has coped with a conventional desk which is not best suited to someone who uses a wheelchair.

But now, thanks to the generosity of Microgaming and its staff, she has a specially adaptable electronic desk which is fully adjustable allowing it to accommodate someone in a wheelchair.

Disabled workshop manager Peter Hindley said: ‘Not only were they good enough to supply us with four desks for the people who work here, but two of their employees were kind enough to give up their own time to come and install them for us. They gave up time during lunch hours and after work to get the job done. Installation was not a simple process so we want to say a big thank you to them for all the effort they put in.’