Advice for groups casting children

A leaflet has been published providing guidance for groups casting children for stage performances.

The leaflet has been issued by the Department of Education and Children (DEC) and was devised after groups, who want to be sure they are properly safeguarding the welfare of young performers, approached the department.

Under regulations, children who have yet to turn 16 and leave school usually need a licence, issued by the DEC, to take part in a stage production, whether it be drama, music or dance.

The leaflet contains advice on how and when to apply for licences, what must be provided at venues, the responsibilities of ‘matrons’ or chaperones, and breaks that must be built into performance schedules.

Suzanne Vote, child employment officer with the DEC, said: ‘The regulations are in place to ensure that the well-being of children who take part in productions is taken into account by those staging them.

‘The DEC has an excellent relationship with the many local groups that feature children in their performances and is delighted to see so many young people given the opportunity to take to the stage and fulfil their talents.’

The leaflet and the regulations governing children performing can be found by visiting www.gov.im, clicking on Department of Education and Children and searching under ‘P’ in ‘policies and procedures A-Z’.

Copies of the leaflet will be sent to groups that have recently sought licences.

The leaflet can also be obtained from the DEC at Hamilton House, Peel Road, Douglas, by phoning 685812 or by emailing admin@doe.gov.im