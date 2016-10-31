Aerial photos offer fresh perspective on Isle of Man

Jon Wornham’s book of aerial photographs aims to provide a new perspective on the familiar as well as reveal some unsuspected hidden corners.

Mann with Altitude, published by Loaghtan Books, features 57 images taken from the air, running clockwise around the coast from the Point of Ayre with various visits inland.

They were taken from the start of 2015 to the start of this summer using a DJI Phantom drone.

Jon, a former air traffic controller, said: ‘It’s quite easy to fly but takes a lot of practice to fly it well and it helps to be a photographer to get the best out of it.’

He said he loves the different views of the island that aerial photography gives.

‘Using the drone I can capture pictures that would be impossible to take from anything other than a helicopter,’ he said.

Jon urged others with drones to make sure they follow the flying regulations that are in place. They include that the drone must be kept within sight at all times; must not be flown above 400 feet; and must not be flown within three miles of Ronaldsway airport without permission of air traffic control.

Mann with Altitude has a RRP of £5.95 and is available now from bookshops and gift shops across the island.

It’s the latest in Loaghtan Books’ occasional ‘Hoofprint’ series of small, colourful booklets providing brief information about popular subjects.