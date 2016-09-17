Afternoon ‘Chi’ party is a hit with pooches

More than 60 chihuahuas and their owners attended a unique ‘Afternoon Chi Party’ at Ard Jerkyll in Foxdale.

The party featured games, a raffle, best dressed competitions, a photo booth, snacks and drinks, and a cake stall which sold cupcakes for both dogs and their owners.

Awards were presented for best dressed boy and girl and cutest, craziest and best behaved chihuahua, and they all walked the runway on the day.

The party, which raised £360 for the ManxSPCA, is believed to be the biggest convention of chihuahuas in the history of the island.

Following the success of the Afternoon Chi Party, organisers are planning on holding ‘A Merry CHImas Party’.

Organisers have thanked everyone that supported and attended the event and made donations to the raffle and cake stall.

More photographs from the Afternoon Chi Party at Ard Jerkyll will be featured in next week’s Manx Independent.