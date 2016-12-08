Aggrieved accused brands police as ‘Keystone Cops’

An unlicensed and uninsured driver had to be pursued by police and forced to stop, a court has been told.

Joanne Louise Hall was spotted by an off-duty policeman on the A26 in St Marks village on November 30.

Her Renault Clio was followed by a marked Panda car, from Bridge Road to Cross Fourways, but she ignored both the flashing blue lights behind her and the car’s sirens.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain told the court not only had Hall ignored all indications to pull over, but she actually speeded up and overtook two cars, apparantly to get away. Finally, the police car was forced to swerve in front of the defendant’s Clio and physically block it from continuing any further.

The 39-year-old told police she had not seen the flashing blue lights behind her and she was aware she had no licence or insurance.

‘There’s no reason why she might not have seen the blue lights and in any event she should have heard the sirens,’ Mr Swain said.

Hall, who lives at Malew Street in Castletown represented herself.

She told the court: ‘I’m sorry the police have so much time on their hands. This was like something out of the Keystone Cops. I had no licence, no insurance, yes: guilty.’

But she said prosecution allegations that she had speeded up and overtaken cars to evade the police were completely false.

‘Go ahead make up what you want,’ she said.

Magistrates’ chairman Kenneth Faragher told her: ‘The offences are very serious.’

She was fined £300 with a 20 week ban for having no insurance, £100 for failing to stop; no separate penalty was given for no licence.