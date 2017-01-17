Agreement with BBC ‘in next few months’

Agreement could be reached with the BBC over the next few months for concessionary TV licences for the over 75s.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle told Tynwald that since October las year, office-level discussions with the BBC had continued and offices had also had an officer-led telephone conference call with the UK’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport in which the States of Jersey and Guernsey had also participated.

He said: ‘Discussions are on-going and agreement is anticipated in the next few months. However, I am not yet able to advise on the detail of this agreement.’

David Cretney MLC pointed out that Jersey had already reached an agreement with the BBC and asked why we are not in a similar position at this stage.

From next year, the BBC will contribute phased funding towards means-tested licence concessions for over 75s in Jersey.

Mr Quayle said the Corporation has pledged to treat all Crown Dependencies ‘equitably’.

He said: ‘We are not delaying this. We are in negotiation. We have until next year to sort out this agreement. It’s nearly there.’

As part of last year’s Manx budget, free TV licences for the over-75 were scrapped from September 1- a move that sparked outcry, particularly from veterans’ groups.

In October, new Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan announced they would be reinstated with immediate effect and a rebate scheme introduced, under which over-75s could claim back the £145.50 cost of a licence from the government.

The BBC-funded system in Jersey is means-tested, not universal for all over 75s. Under the current taxpayer-funded system in the Isle of Man all over-75s are eligible, regardless of means.

The new scheme agreed for Jersey mirrors the arrangement for the UK with the BBC funding one third of the cost of the over-75s’ licence fee from 2018, moving up to two-thirds the following year, with full funding coming in 2020.

Mr Cretney said the discussion should be led at political level. ‘The Isle of Man is already at a deficit when compared with Jersey,’ he said.

Policy and Reform Ministr Chris Thomas said speculation about any new arrangement was ‘slightly premature’.