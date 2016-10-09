Alleged assault on woman

Witnesses are being sought following an alleged assault on a 36-year-old woman in Castletown.
Police were called to an address on the promenade, near to James Road in Castletown, just before 6am yesterday (Saturday).
Detective chief inspector Stephen Maddocks said: ‘We are in the early stages of our enquiries but a 36-year-old local woman has alleged she was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday, October 8 after being out with friends.
‘We are making some initial enquiries to establish what has happened and are speaking to a number of witnesses.
‘If you were in the general area between midnight and 6am on Saturday, October 8, and saw a white female, aged 36-years-old, wearing a black coat, dark jeans and a green or blue coloured jumper, and carrying a green handbag with pink flowers on it, or heard any sort of a disturbance in the area I would like to hear from you.’
If you have any information call Police Headquarters on 631212 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
