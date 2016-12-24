Amended plans to redevelop former school

Amended and additional plans have been submitted as part of a bid to redevelop part of the former Albert Road School site in Ramsey.

Wardsley Limited, based at Ballacutchel Farm in Braddan, submitted a planning application (16/01103/B) in October for a three-storey ‘mixed use development’ on the western part of the site.

The original proposal was for 210 square metres of retail space on the ground floor, which could be used as one unit or divided into two; a coffee shop on the Albert Road/Albert Square corner; office space measuring about 440 square metres on the first floor; and four two-bedroom flats on the second floor.

Three four-bedroom town houses, built over four floors, are proposed for the southern side of the site.

Now, Wardsley Ltd has amended the bid to seek approval for commercial units instead of retail.

It follows comments from the Ramsey Chamber of Commerce and means a wider variety of businesses, including restaurants, could operate from the premises without having to go through planning to change the use.

Additional documents include a flood risk assessment statement detailing flood defence measures.

The eastern part of the former school has been developed by the Department of Infrastructure into a 69-space public car park.