American Steve wows with his magic

The Magicians of Mann were treated to a masterclass in playing card magic at the Columba Club in Douglas.

American magician Steve Beam visited the island as part of a lecture tour and stayed for several days.

The secretary of the magic club, Mike Clague, said that this was Steve Beam’s fourth visit to the Isle of Man.

He added: ‘He was blown away by the island’s history and castles on previous visits and he decided to make time for even more exploring on this occasion.’

Local conjurors attended a lecture, which was supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.

Mike said: ‘It was really amazing. Steve invents new routines with cards, and has written dozens of books that are admired by magicians all over the world. Luckily for us, they are all effects that aspiring magicians can learn and perform, after plenty of practice, of course!’

Following the lecture, chairman Paul Martin announced that the club members had unanimously agreed to make Steve an honorary lifetime member of the Magicians of Mann, and presented him with a pin badge and a copy of The Magic Isle book published in 2015.

Steve also led a four-hour workshop, giving hands-on tuition of magic sleights and related miracles.

Some of the Young Magicians of Mann, a separate club, were also able to attend on both days.

The Magicians of Mann are staging an evening of magic at the Peel Centenary Centre on Friday, November 11, at 7.30pm.

The show, produced by Lexi Watterson, will incorporate a competition for the Arthur Culpin Challenge Cup and the title of Magician of Mann 2016.

Lexi said that the show would provide guaranteed amazement and fun for all the family.

She added: ‘It’s great to be able to support the Centenary Centre, and their terrific volunteers, and we’re hoping for a full house, as it was when we last performed there in 2014.’

Tickets are available online at www.centenarycentre.com/whats-on, Celtic Gold in Peel, Shakti Man in Ramsey, Peter Norris Music in Douglas and Thompson Travel in Port Erin.