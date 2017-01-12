Amy given £1,000 to continue her studies

A former student of St Ninian’s High School in Douglas, Amy Kay Bannister, has been awarded a £1,000 bursary from the Isle of Man Decorative and Fine Arts Society (IoMDFAS) to support her continued studies.

Amy is in her final year at Loughborough University studying innovation and design in textiles.

She designs and weaves her own fabrics from materials as diverse as silk, paper, bamboo, fine wool and even wire.

As all this is expensive, Amy did some research in search of sponsorship and discovered that IoMDFAS was inviting local arts students to apply for a bursary.

She submitted examples of her work along with a resume of her experience and an outline of her plans.

Her degree course incorporated a year working in the fashion industry, when Amy spent some time assisting local designer Clare Christian as well as working with craft weavers, and with a London fashion designer.

When she came home for the Christmas holiday, Amy met IoMDFAS committee members and took more examples of her textiles.

She told them that her aim was to work in haute couture, possibly in Paris, London or Milan.

She will use part of her bursary to create a prototype of a handbag from her own fabric in the hope that this accessory will hit the catwalk of a leading fashion house.

The money will also enable her to visit specialist galleries.