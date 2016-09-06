Entrepreneur Bianca Miller will be the special guest at an event in the island later this month.

Bianca entered BBC Business competition ‘The Apprentice’ in 2014 and beat 80,000 applicants and 18 candidates to make it to the final where she proposed her concept for ‘True Skin’.

Bianca went on to launch her hosiery brand ‘Bianca Miller London’ in November 2015

Island businessman Jean-Paul Nguegang said An Evening With Bianca Miller will be entitled: How to be a Self-Made Entrepreneur.

He said the event should be of interest to lots of people. Mr Nguegang is founder of the Global Community Foundation, an island based charitable foundation.

The event takes place on September 30 at the Palace Hotel,Douglas.

Two further events are being planned:

l An evening with Dan Ashworth, English FA technical director,at the Empress Hotel, Douglas, on October 14

l Magic of Motivation: Super secrets of world class leaders with Paresh Rughani on October 24 , lunchtime, at the council chamber, Douglas town hall

All bookings are via: www.thegcf.org.im