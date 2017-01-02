An ‘exciting time’ for Manx Cancer Help charity . . .

Local charity Manx Cancer Help has been reviewing its year and unveiling future plans, describing it as an ‘exciting time’.

The charity recruited a new psychotherapist, Adrian Venn, who is trained in cognitive behavioural therapy and also launched a children’s service.

Manx Faries book launch for Manx Cancer Help at Tynwald Mills St Johns. Snow dome at the launch of the book.

There was also a long list of events held throughout the year and fundraising events co-ordinator, Gareth Nicholson, said: ‘Fundraising is still an important part of our service and without it we could not carry on offering our free services.

‘During 2016 we hosted the Lisa Lowe Walk over the Millennium Way, raising over £23,000 in sponsorship, with over 400 people signing up. We are hoping for more to join us in 2017.

‘Other events held included a photography competition, Growvember, autumn and winter fairs, a Lapland lottery, Marks and Spencer bag packing, bake sales and our ball was a great success at King William’s College, with live music from Paul Costain and James Toseland.

‘Our latest fundraiser, “The Manx Fairies Save Christmas” book, has raised around £22,500 to date.’

Gareth says that future events are also very exciting with ‘The Art Project’ set to start in January, where offices, artists, and schools will be asked to get involved with painting 5,000 five x five inch canvases, displaying them locally, then selling them at a gallery event.

The Lisa Lowe Walk will be held on April 23 when you can sign up for either a 10-mile walk from Crosby, or the full 28 miles from Sky Hill in Ramsey, to Castletown Square, and the 2017 Manx Cancer Help Ball is booked again at KWC on October 28.

The charity thanked Maitland and Marks and Spencer for making Manx Cancer Help their charity of the year.

Gareth added: ‘With over £330,000 needed each year we could not have come close without the wonderful support from everyone who got involved.’

Follow events via the Manx Cancer Help website at www.manxcancerhelp.org.