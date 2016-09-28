An unprecedented number of women in House of Keys

The new administration may be considered remarkable not just for the number of new MHKs but for the number of women returned this time.

A total of five female MHKs is apparently unprecedented in the history of the Keys, certainly no existing members including the Chief Minister, can recall anything similar.

Clare Bettison

The previous parliament had just two women, Brenda Cannell, who stepped down prior to the election, and Kate Beecroft. Before that, in recent years, there was former Education Minister and Treasury Minister, Anne Craine, and before that Hazel Hannan, who was Peel MHK until 2006.

Even with five female MHKs out of 24, that’s still less than one third. To reflect the wider population one would expect just over 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Allan Bell said the number of female MHKs elected was an all-time record.

‘There is a lot of nonsense spoken about the system working against women,’ he said. ‘I don’t believe we need quotas. If you get the right people with the right policies prepared to put in enough work they will get elected.’

Daphne Caine

Daphne Caine, who was elected to represent the Garff constituency, said she believed the proportion of female MHKs would now be similar to the representation in the UK at Westminster.

‘I think previously we were more in line with the Democratic Republic of Congo, or Iran,’ she said.

‘But it’s still way below what would be representative of the population. I think a lot of women just don’t want to put themselves through the bear pit that is Tynwald.’

She said she hoped greater female representation might bring a sharper, more succinct focus to some of the debates.

Julie Edge

‘I think that among all the members – not just the women – there is a focus on wanting to get things done and work together for the Isle of Man,‘ she said.

Mrs Craine, who lost her Ramsey seat in the 2011 election, said she felt the Keys was no place to make a distinction between men and women, every one was simply a ‘member’ on an equal footing.

‘I think when people make a big issue of it there’s a danger of discrediting women. Sometimes the people who shout loudest about these things run the risk of being dismissed as extremists. We are all human beings.

‘I’m very pleased so many women have been elected and I am sure they will bring hard work, dedication, commitment and common sense to the role.’

She said she thought it was perceived as a difficult working environment by many women and that any positive discrimination to bring women into politics would simply undermine the candidates. Instead she said more education about politics in schools could be the key.

Kate Beecroft, who was elected as a new member in 2011, offered the following advice to any new member: ‘It’s a steep learning curve. But if you are not sure about anything, other MHKs or the Clerk of Tynwald should be able to give advice. Learn your standing orders.

‘But above all, stay true to yourself. Retain the passion and commitment that made you stand in the first place. Remember what you offered to the electorate and don’t lose sight of that.

‘And don’t be worried about making a mistake. We all do that so don’t let it put you off making a point.’