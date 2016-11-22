Ange takes over as full-time headteacher

Ange Callaghan is the new permanent headteacher of Scoill Phurt le Moirrey, having been acting head since April 2016.

She replaces Sue Mowle, who is now ‘director of inclusion and safeguarding’ for the Department of Education and Children.

Mrs Callaghan gained a degree in business studies and German from Sheffield’s Hallam University and studied for a PGCE in her adopted home of the Isle of Man through Liverpool Hope University.

As a newly qualified teacher, she joined Victoria Road Primary School in 2001, moving to Scoill Phurt le Moirrey six years later.

She undertook professional development and became deputy headteacher there five years ago.

She said: ‘Scoill Phurt le Moirrey is a wonderful place to learn and work.

‘Our 152 children are at the heart of our friendly village school and I look forward to working with them to ensure we are the best we can be.

‘I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from staff, governors and parents over recent months.

‘Port St Mary is a close community and the school has always had good links with those who live and work in the area. I hope we will strengthen these links to benefit the community as a whole.’

Mrs Callaghan and her husband have three grown-up children. In her spare time, she enjoys walking the hills and coastal paths.