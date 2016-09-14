Anne will take over as the boss of the hospice

Hospice Isle of Man has announced who’s going to be its new boss.

Anne Mills, currently chief executive at Ardgowan Hospice in Greenock, Scotland, will take over as chief executive here.

She has previous experience at national, board and strategic level in the NHS in Wales and as policy lead for cancer and palliative care in the Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety in Northern Ireland before moving to charities.

She is also a nurse with more than 30 years’ experience in paediatrics and oncology.

She will succeed Margaret Simpson, who is stepping down from Hospice Isle of Man in December after 13 years in post.

Sir Miles Walker, chairman of Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘I am delighted that Anne will be joining Hospice Isle of Man as our new chief executive and very much look forward to working with her.

‘Anne brings with her an enormous enthusiasm and experience which will contribute significantly to continuous improvements in quality of care that Hospice provides for more than 400 patients every year.

‘On behalf of the board of governors I would not only like to welcome Anne Mills but also pay tribute to Margaret Simpson for the tremendous impact she has had as Hospice Isle of Man chief executive. I believe that Anne will continue to transform end of life care across our island.’

Ms Mills said: ‘I am delighted to take on the management and leadership role at Hospice Isle of Man – such a successful and much loved charity that has grown over the last 33 years and will continue to develop thanks to the highly dedicated board, staff, volunteers and generous support of the island’s community.

‘I have a fantastic legacy to build on and I wish Margaret all the very best in her retirement.

‘My husband Ken and I are looking forward to living on this beautiful island and I am keen to revisit the many warm memories of holidays spent.

‘Our three sons Calum, Euan and Finlay are delighted for me and are looking forward to visiting us on the island that I talk so fondly about.’