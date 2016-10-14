Another drop in the number out of work

The number of people out of work in the Isle of Man has gone down again.

Figures released today (Friday) show there were 592 people registered as unemployed when September’s figures were calculated.

That’s down four from August and down 173 on September 2015.

The unemployment rate is 1.3 per cent. That compares with 5.1 per cent in the UK, 4.2 per cent in Germany and 23.2 per cent in Greece.

The figures are broken down into different parts of the economy.

For instance, there were 35 people with a retail distribution background looking for work while there were 108 vacancies.

But there were 64 construction workers looking for work but just 20 vacancies.

In information communication technology there were three people out of work but 19 vacancies.

The figures include three people who need a work permit, 18 people who are under 18 and 38 people who are signing on for credits only.

They do not include people under 18 who are registered with the Department of Economic Development but who are not claiming any benefit. They number 39.

Some suggest that the good figures are not entirely down to an improving economy but due to a shrinking population.

The results of the interim census should prove or disprove that theory.