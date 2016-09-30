Appeal against extension to Manx Radio building is dismissed

A planning appeal against proposals to extend Broadcasting House on Douglas Head has been dismissed.

Manx Radio was given planning consent in May (16/00105/B) for an extension, which includes three studios and even a green room on the second floor, together with a news room, interview room and news studio on the first floor as well as an office area for BBC news.

This was despite planners’ reservations about the design.

In the planning officer’s report, it said the extension ‘could not be said to reflect a particularly exciting architectural statement, and in some ways is reminiscent of office blocks of the 1980s, and a continuation of this kind of approach would not, in an ideal world, be encouraged’.

Douglas Head Apartments Ltd had objected to the plan due to concerns about parking provision.

The application includes an increase of parking spaces from 20 to 26.

But in its appeal, Douglas Head Apartments said this would be totally inadequate.

It said that its concerns over parking and the safety of its residents had not been considered or addressed. The practice of Manx Radio and its visitors parking on a shared driveway was potentially dangerous and there had already been a number of near misses, the appellant argued.

It expressed concern over the visual impact the proposed extension would have on the headland and criticised the ‘very strange mismatch of styles’ that would leave Broadcasting House ‘very much the ugly duckling in the middle’ when two planned properties directly in front are completed.

A church-like glazed window would create an ‘unwelcome blaze of light’, it added.

But the planning inspector said the design was not so insensitive or distasteful as to warrant the refusal of planning approval. He said the proposed spaces would clearly help ease the present parking problem. The practice of parking on the shared driveway is unsatisfactory but appeared to be a private matter.

He recommended that the appeal be dismissed and this was supported by the Environment Minister Richard Ronan.

In March, Treasury Minister Eddie Teare told the House of Keys he was ‘concerned’ about the broadcaster’s proposals. He said nothing had been agreed with Treasury and Manx Radio would have to provide a ‘robust’ business case.

And he hinted changes may be needed, given that the state-subsided radio station is the only part of government to have its funding ring-fenced.