Appeal for Millennium candle holders

Does anyone still have their Millennium candleholder? If so, would they be willing to donate it to Friends of Jurby Church?

It will be recalled that to celebrate the millennium, the Anglican Church chose a candle as its symbol and distributed more than two million candle packs around the country. In the Isle of Man, the government issued a candle and holder of its own design to every household.

This year, Friends of Jurby Church are being given eight candleholders. To complement them they need another 14. The complete set will then be attached to poles on the end of the pews, hopefully in time for Carols by Candlelight on December 18.

Sandra Kerrison, one of the Friends, said: ‘These holders are of special significance to us as they symbolise Jurby Church’s new beginning when it becomes a Festival Church’.

If you can help them achieve their objective, contact Sandra on 898003 or email kerrison@iom.com