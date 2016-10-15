Appeal for witnesses to fight

A fight between two men on Bucks Road is being investigated by police.

The fracas happened soon before 10pm on Friday night (October 14). Both men were injured in the altercation and have now been arrested. Police would now like to hear from a number of people in the area who witnessed the fight.

Anyone with information should contact police headquarters on 631212. The police investigating the incident are Constable Adam McLoughlin and Constable Beckie O’Brien.