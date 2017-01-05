Appeal is launched against a refused bid for village homes

An appeal has been launched against planners’ refusal for 36 homes in Crosby.

Planners turned down the application (15/01156/A) last month for approval in principle for the development submitted by the estate of Amy Kissack per James Cowell.

The site is on land at Close Jairg Beg and fields off Old Church Road.

Planners said that the proposal represented ‘unwarranted development’ on land not zoned for any purpose.

And they ruled that the scale of the proposal was ‘inappropriate to maintain the existing settlement character of Crosby’.

In the decision notice, it stated that the layout would result in the loss of, and future pressure to remove, important and attractive trees that provide a highly valued landscape feature for the site and wider area.

And it said insufficient evidence was submitted to demonstrate the development would not adversely impact species or habitats of international, national or local importance.

The proposal was for six homes in the garden ground of Close Jairg Beg and 30 homes on the land off Old Church Road.

The homes have three- or four-bedroom, all two storey and either semi-detached or detached.

In accordance with the Isle of Man Strategic Plan, nine of the homes would be affordable housing.

The site would be accessed from Old Church Road.

Meanwhile, a decision is pending on a housing estate and retail space on land at Ballaglonney Farm, in Crosby.

Approval in principle for a development comprising 28 three and four bedroom homes on land at Ballaglonney Farm, in Crosby was upheld at a planning appeal in June last year.

Glen Vine-based developer JM Project Management Limited submitted a reserved matters application for 21 four bedroom homes on the site, which borders the bowling green on Old Church Road in December.

The proposal (16/01314/REM) features a retail unit and a car parking area for 34 vehicles.