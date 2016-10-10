Archaeological project to unearth prehistoric sites

The island’s prehistoric ‘round mounds’, mounds of earth built over human burial sites, will be investigated to find out more about life in the Isle of Man in the Neolithic and Bronze Age.

Over 160 round mounds have been identified in the island, with four excavated between 30 and 60 years ago. No modern research using systematic survey and excavation has ever been carried out.

The new research project will be undertaken by researchers from Newcastle and Leicester Universities, with support from Manx National Heritage and Culture Vannin.

It aims to investigate what the sites and their associated burials, people and artefacts can tell us about life in the Isle of Man and also about interaction with other communities across Britain, Ireland and potentially beyond, in the Neolithic and Bronze Age.

New research will include bone analysis of human remains from historic excavations and preserved in Manx National Heritage collections, assessment of Neolithic and Bronze Age mortuary evidence from the island and geophysical surveys of Manx round mounds, and landscape analysis.

The project will be led by Dr Rachel Crellin from Leicester University and Dr Chris Fowler from Newcastle University.

Dr Crellin said: ‘Many of the sites we are investigating will be familiar to island residents and they are sites that I grew up visiting with my family. It is wonderful to have this chance to try and reveal some new aspects of our island’s prehistory.

‘It is great to be starting this exciting project funded by both Manx National Heritage and Culture Vannin.’