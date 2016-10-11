Archbishop of York enjoys packed schedule of events

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, got a glimpse of island life as he toured the Isle of Man last week.

The Archbishop visited the island on Thursday and Friday, accompanied by Bishop Robert Paterson.

The Archbishop of York, John Setamu visiting the 'Hub, at Thie Rosien, Port Erin

First stop on the tour was a trip to Arbory School to lead an assembly, before a visit to the Southern Befrienders, a charity which aims to help to alleviate social isolation and loneliness in the community, in Port Erin.

He met with volunteers and members of The Hub and Men in Sheds project at the charity’s base in Thie Rosien, Castletown Road.

While on the way to Douglas, he stopped off in St Mark’s where he experienced Manx hospitality and Reverend Cath Corkish shared the story of St Mark’s Methodist Chapel.

Later in the afternoon, the Archbishop met with the Overseas Aid Committee of Tynwald before the launch of the Manx Credit Union at Nadine House in Douglas. The day ended with supper at Government House.

Archbishop of York John Sentamu hosts a question and answer session at Peel Cathedral during a visit to the Isle of Man - pictured left to right: Bishop Robert Patterson, Archbishop John Sentamu, Nigel Godfrey

Friday began with another school assembly but this time at Ballakermeen High School.

The Archbishop then headed west for a unique question and answer session at Peel Cathedral, which gave island residents the chance to have their questions and queries answered. He later visited pupils at Peel Clothworkers’ School.

After lunch, he travelled to Ramsey Grammar School to see the school farm.

To conclude the two-day trip, he attended the inauguration of the Reverend Chris Lowdon as Northern Mission Partnership leader at an afternoon tea event in Andreas.

The Reverend Canon John Coldwell said: ‘The Archbishop very much enjoyed his visit to the island as he always seems to do when here. He has enjoyed being out and about with the people of the island and enjoyed Manx hospitality.’