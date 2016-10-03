Archbishop of York to visit Isle of Man

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, is to tour the Isle of Man later this week.

He will travel around the island on Thursday and Friday (October 6 and 7), accompanied by Bishop Robert Paterson.

On arrival, the Archbishop will lead a school assembly at Arbory School before a trip to Port Erin where he will meet the Southern Befrienders, a charity which helps to alleviate social isolation and loneliness in the community.

He will then visit Douglas, stopping briefly along the way for lunch in St Mark’s. Later in the afternoon, he will meet with the Overseas Aid Committee of Tynwald before the launch of the Manx Credit Union at Nadine House in Douglas.

Friday begins with an assembly at Ballakermeen High School before heading to St German’s Cathedral in Peel. Residents will have to chance to meet Archbishop Sentamu at a question and answer session at 10.45am in the cathedral. All are welcome to attend.

Finally, he will head to Ramsey School Farm before the inauguration of Reverend Chris Lowdon as Northern Mission Partnership leader in Andreas.

Archbishop Sentamu said: ‘I am very much looking forward to returning to the Isle of Man and I am thankful for Bishop Robert’s ministry here, there is much to celebrate and to give thanks to God. My last visit included baptisms in the sea at Peel on the west of the island, so watch out!’