Are we prepared for the next Great Flood?

This time last year many homes and businesses were facing a bleak Christmas as the massive clean-up operation continued following the devastating December 3 flash floods.

Laxey village, the sports facilities at the NSC and businesses along Peel Road, Douglas, were worst hit after being swamped by several feet of floodwater.

Cars negotiate flooded Peel Road on the evening of December 3 last year

It has taken months for many to rebuild their livelihoods and homes.

But what has been done over the past 12 months to try to prevent the same havoc being wreaked again this winter?

Most visible of the works that’s been carried out by the Department of Infrastructure is, of course, the new Laxey Bridge.

It had been due to be completed just over a year since the historic structure collapsed in the flash floods, toppling a double decker bus into the raging torrent below.

The collapsed riverbank wall in Laxey Glen is rebuilt

Problems with surfacing it, however, have meant the work will now not be finished until the New Year.

But there has been a lot of activity to repair and strengthen flood defences elsewhere in the village by both DoI and Manx Utilities.

On the Glen Road and in the glen itself at the back of the flour mill, the collapsed river wall has been replaced with improved drainage.

There has been a major scheme to upgrade drainage systems on the Baldhoon Road above the village, and replace a bridge that was washed away.

Flood defences take shape on the Baldhoon Road in Laxey

And on Rencell Hill the culvert and drainage system has been upgraded.

It has taken 11 months for all the sports facilities at the NSC and The Bowl to get back up and running.

The squash court and bowls hall have been refitted, the main sports hall relaid and the running track deep-cleaned.

Last to be completed was the relaid hockey pitch which reopened in mid-November.

The new Laxey bridge

On Peel Road there have been drainage improvements by the fire station.

Manx Utilities is planning to construct a surface attenuation tank in the car park of old Noble’s Hospital that will help alleviate surface water flooding on Peel Road and Hills Meadow.

And the DoI has future plans to replace Pulrose Bridge to improve flow capacity. This is currently in the capital programme for 2019, subject to Tynwald funding approval.

A spokesman for the department said: ‘The brief is still being developed for the proposed replacement of Pulrose Bridge. This will be a major scheme because of the utilities/services supported beneath the existing bridge that will have to be relocated.’

Another big scheme will start in February. A flood defences project for Castletown involving alterations and raising of the harbour walls (16/00635/B) received planning approval on November 1.

The new concrete harbourside wall, with a maximum height of 1.25m – except by the Qualtrough’s Yard boundary where it will be 1.7m to 2.4m high – is designed to deal with a one-in-200 year storm up to the year 2115.

A hockey game on the new pitch at the NSC

Homes around Castletown harbour, including those on Hope Street, were badly hit by floods which followed high tides and a storm surge in January 2014.

Since the great flood of December last year, there have been ditching and drainage improvement schemes around the island and assessments carried out of all at-risk structures after the flooding event.

Another bridge that was washed away, at Cornaa Mills, has been rebuilt.

The collapsed river wall on Patrick Road has been replaced and the road/rail embankment at Dhoon reinstated following a landslip.

There have been river bank and bridge abutment repairs at multiple locations along Glen Auldyn and drainage improvements at Dreemskerry and Corrany.

Drainage has also been upgraded on the Liverpool Arms Straight between Whitebridge Road in Onchan and the Baldrine pub.

Work on the Mountain Road after the floods included landslip clearance and the installation of gabion baskets.

Initial emergency tree removal in December and January continued through the year and saw a large amount of trees removed from the Sulby, Douglas, Glass, Dhoo and Neb rivers.

The river wall at the NSC, Tromode Industrial Estate and Tromode Road has been underpinned and the riverbank of the River Neb reinstated.

Gravel has been removed from the river at the NSC as well as from the Silverburn at Rushen Abbey and the Sulby River at Sulby Bridge. Manx Utilities has carried out a study of gravel build-up to understand the impact on river flow of the Silverburn and Sulby.

The authority has installed a network of gauges to accurately measure river flows and improve understanding of flood risk.

It has assessed the condition of many river walls, weirs and bankside structures and carried out a detailed inspection of the flood defences at Sulby and Ballasalla.

Maintenance work included the re-sealing of flood wall joints at Millrace and Carrick Park Estates, Sulby.

Flood maps have been reviewed and updated. And there have been detailed surveys of river systems in Laxey and Douglas, together with hydraulic model testing and discussions with residents in flood-hit areas, to help devised potential engineering solutions.

Castletown harbour was swamped by a storm surge in January 2014