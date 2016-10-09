Artist overwhelmed at support on opening of exhibition

Artist and illustrator Bruno Cavellec’s new solo exhibition has opened at the Isle Gallery.

Crowds flocked to the St John’s gallery on Sunday afternoon to get a first glimpse of the exhibits and to meet the artist.

Live music was provided by Truman Falls at the launch of artist Bruno Cavellec's new exhibition, 'Lifted', at the Isle Gallery in St John's

Lifted features paintings, prints and a new departure for Bruno, digital artwork.

Bruno described the opening as an ‘absolutely extraordinaire afternoon’ and his ‘best opening day ever’.

‘I am totally overwhelmed by the amount of love, friendship, interest and support I received during those three hours and I am so grateful for you all who came to visit Lifted and contributed to make this one of the most memorable moments of my career,’ he said.

‘Thank you so much for appreciating my art which is such a huge part of me and for your encouraging feedback on my digital new venture.’

The opening event also featured live music from Simon Rea and Paul Teare of Truman Falls as well as cakes made by Hannah Watson.

The exhibition runs until October 30.

The Isle Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, 2pm to 5pm.