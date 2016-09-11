Artist puts Sunset City on the map

A new illustrated map of Peel has been created to encourage potential tourists to visit the Isle of Man.

Island freelance illustrator Alice Quayle created the map for Peel Town Commissioners.

Its aim is for tourists to get a quick view of the town in a clear and colourful way.

Glenfaba and Peel House of Keys candidate Ray Harmer suggested the idea for the Peel map after seeing Alice’s illustrated map of Laxey.

Alice said: ‘The main aim is to get the key attractions such as the castle, sunset and beach in a clear and colourful way.

‘That way, casual browsers online who might become tourists can get a good quick impression of what a good place it would be to visit, and hopefully we’ll see them in person in due course.’

Alice has been a full-time illustrator since 2014. She enjoys making clear, colourful images that promote the Isle of Man and local businesses.

Clients have included Noa Bakehouse and Manx National Heritage, and she created an album cover for musician Matt Kelly. Future plans include a mini-exhibition at the Sayle Gallery in Douglas next month.

To find out more about Alice’s work visit ‘Alice’s Illustrations’ on Facebook.