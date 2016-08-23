Artist Simon to be honoured at gallery

A month-long exhibition to celebrate the life of late artist Simon Buttimore will begin in September.

The exhibition, at the Sayle Gallery in Douglas, will showcase his many works and commemorate the life of the well-known island artist, film-maker and musician.

The 56-year-old, from Sulby, died following a motorbike crash in January. He came off his Honda C90 motorbike at the Everlasting Bend on the Laxey to Ramsey coast road.

He was on his way home from the Art Cinema event, which he had been running for the past two to three years, at the Sayle Gallery.

The idea for the exhibition, entitled ‘Simon Buttimore: A man apart’, came from his family.

His sister Fiona Helleur said: ‘The number of pies he had his fingers in was amazing. It’s been a gigantic task collecting all his things, and it’s thanks to a lot of his friends that we’ve been able to put on this exhibition.’

Fiona said the showcase will give people an insight into what Simon was like by displaying his art, woodcarvings, music and films. There will also be photographs of him and home, and a recreation of his workroom.

‘It’s going to be special and very different. He’s sorely missed by so many people from so many walks of life.

‘He was very much his own man. Although he was very popular, he was very original. He was an original thinker and was incredibly well-read.’

The popular artist and film maker, who was born in Wales, was also a musician playing bass in the Bar Toads, with his brother Anglin.

The month-long showcase will begin on September 9 and finish on October 9.

Simon’s family and the Sayle Gallery are asking people who have pieces of Simon’s artwork to share them in the exhibition.

Any pieces of work, from woodcarvings, sculptures, paintings, illustrations, photographs, poems, music and films, can be shared in the exhibition.

Christian Hardman, one of the gallery’s coordinators, said: ‘We’ve been asking for anyone who has pieces of Simon’s work to get in contact.

‘We have got a few pieces at the minute and if anyone else has anything they’re more than welcome to get in touch with us.’

‘Simon regularly played a part in the gallery. He ran the weekly Art Cinema, held exhibitions and also helped with installing exhibitions,’ Christian said. ‘We’re hoping it will be a reflection of his woodcarvings and art, and they’ll also be photographs of him throughout his life.’

If anyone has any pieces of Simon’s artwork they would like to showcase in the exhibition contact the Sayle Gallery on 674557.

The exhibition will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sundays from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.