Arts funding opens for 2017

Artists, filmmakers, musicians and more have been invited to apply for Arts Council funding.

The Isle of Man Arts Council is funded by the sale of National Lottery tickets, and offers bursaries, grants and underwriting which support artistic projects, development, equipment, workshops, performances and events.

The deadline for applications for the first round of funding is February 6

Anyone wishing to know more should visit www.iomarts.com

