Asbestos alert as fire service tackles two rubbish blazes

The fire service tackled two incidents involving burning rubbish today.

Officers from Douglas station was sent just before 11am to a report of rubbish burning in the area of Foxdale.

The fire at a farm just off Tosaby Road involved a large pile of rubbish.

Attending crews identified a quantity of asbestos near to the fire and put in place precautionary safety procedures for crew welfare.

At the same time a second report of burning off was reported.

A crew from Castletown was sent and found the fire at a property near South Barrule plantation.

Again a large quantity of rubbish was involved.

The fire service said that there are strict guidelines in place for the disposal of waste materials and could result in enforcement action.

A spokeman said: ‘Uncontrolled burning of waste produces smoke, malodours and particulates which pollute the environment, can be hazardous to health and affect the amenity of the locality as well as being a nuisance to neighbours.

‘We would also remind people if you are having a legal bonfire please inform the Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) on 697327 and inform them first this will help to reduce any unnecessary callout of the emergency services.’