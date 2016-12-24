Assault outside nightclub

Police are investigating an assault which occurred in the early hours of Friday near Bordello nightclub on Douglas promenade.

The following statement has been issued.

‘Constable Dvorakova from Central Neighbourhood Policing Team is investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 1.10am on Friday, December 23, at the entrance to Bordello nightclub, Douglas.

‘The male assaulted received facial injuries that fortunately did not result in hospital treatment.’

PC Dvorakova said; ‘We are keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed anything at the time. It is mindless and unnecessary incidents like this that can result in more horrific outcomes regardless of the level of assault and we are keen to find the person responsible.’

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact police headquarters on 631212