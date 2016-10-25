Attempted burglary in capital

Police news

Police news

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a building on Circular Road in Douglas.

The attempt was made via Princes Street Lane and caused damage to a rear fire exit door.

The incident took place between 5pm on Friday, October 21 and 9am on Monday, October 24.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sophie Dvorakova at Police Headquarters on 631212.

Back to the top of the page