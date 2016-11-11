Autumn folk dance event

The Manx Folk Dance Society is holding its Autumn Folk Dance tomorrow (Saturday).

The event takes place at the Village Hall, in Royal Avenue, Onchan, from 8pm.

Everyone is welcome and there is no need to book.

It includes a faith supper – £2.50 for non-members and £1 for members.

The Manx Folk Dance Society was formed in 1951 for the Festival of Mann celebrations and has been responsible for the preservation, guardianship and teaching of Manx dancing since then.